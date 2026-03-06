WebQoof Recap: AI Visuals, Old Videos Viral Amid Iran-Israel Armed Conflict

advertisement
Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran-Israel-USA, Team WebQoof fact-checks the viral pieces of fake news surrounding the issue. From artificial intelligence (AI) being misused to spread misinformation to old videos being associated with the present crisis, here are the top five pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!
A video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows him supporting Israel's recent strikes against Iran.
In the clip, Singh spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel visit, and how the strike on Iran signals India’s strategic alignment with Israel and warns Tehran against actions threatening regional stability.
The video has been manipulated with the help of AI tools. There is no available evidence to support the claim that Singh made such a statement recently.
Read the story here.
A video of a massive explosion taking place in an area is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals of Iran's missile attack on Tel Aviv, Israel.
However, the claim is false. The video has been generated using the help of AI and does not show real visuals.
Read the story here.
A clip showing a massive fireball rising in the sky after an explosion is being shared on the internet after Iranian drones hit Saudi Aramco's largest oil refinery in the kingdom's city of Ras Tanura.
However, the claim is false as this is old footage from August 2025 showing the IDF's attack in Yemen's Sanaa.
Read the story here.
A video showing fire engulfing Dubai's Burj Khalifa is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident, amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran-Israel-USA.
However, the video has been generated using the help of AI and does not show real visuals.
Read the story here.
A video is being shared on social media showing a man in military fatigues allegedly a US soldier, crying, with two others sitting behind him amid rubble. In the clip, the man claimed that he can no longer see his daughter’s face because his phone screen was shattered in the conflict.
However, the video is AI-generated and does not show real visuals of American soldiers in distress.
Read the story here.
