Scripted Clip Showing Fight Inside an Aeroplane Over Non-Veg Food Viral as Real

The Instagram post noted, "A flight turns into a high-altitude drama when a passenger’s choice of snack sparks an intense confrontation. The situation escalates rapidly as a woman expresses her outrage over being near non-vegetarian food, leading to a heated shouting match in the narrow aisle. Fellow travelers look on in shock as the two exchange sharp words, with emotions flaring over personal preferences and perceived disrespect. The cabin crew quickly intervenes, attempting to de-escalate the chaotic scene and restore order among the agitated passengers.#fhaviationinstitute #yourdreamourmission #flightscene"
Team WebQoof went through the Instagram page of which the description noted, "We offer Degree, Diploma & Certificate Courses in Aviation, Hospitality,Travel & Tourism along with 100% Placement Assistance" (sic)
The Instagram page was listed under the category of 'Education.'
Additionally, The Quint debunked a similar claim in 2024, showing a fight inside an aeroplane, which was originally traced back to this very page. You can read the story here.
Conclusion: A viral clip showing a scripted fight inside an aeroplane over non-vegetarian food is being shared as a real incident on social media.
