India Condoles Khamenei 6 Days After US Killing, Jaishankar Dials Iran Minister

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held discussions with Iran’s Foreign Minister as the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States continues to escalate. The talks come in the wake of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and ongoing military operations in the region.

India has reiterated its call for restraint, dialogue, and the prioritisation of civilian safety, while also addressing concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the affected areas.