India Condoles Khamenei 6 Days After US Killing, Jaishankar Dials Iran Minister

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held discussions with Iran’s Foreign Minister as the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States continues to escalate. The talks come in the wake of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and ongoing military operations in the region.
India has reiterated its call for restraint, dialogue, and the prioritisation of civilian safety, while also addressing concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the affected areas.
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to offer condolences over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued statements urging all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, especially given the deteriorating situation during the holy month of Ramadan.
As reported by The Hindu, India and Iran share a longstanding civilisational relationship, which has faced challenges due to regional instability and external pressures. The current crisis has further tested bilateral ties, with India maintaining its position on the importance of dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes in West Asia.
India’s diplomatic outreach has also included direct engagement with Iranian officials, as coverage revealed. The Indian government has expressed condolences and emphasised the need for stability in the region, while monitoring the safety of its citizens and the impact on energy security and trade routes.
Regional tensions have intensified following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage. Reporting indicated that the conflict has led to widespread disruptions, including airspace closures, civilian casualties, and economic instability, affecting not only Iran but also neighbouring countries and global markets.
“We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians,” the MEA stated, as cited in official communications.
“Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the MEA noted, underscoring the urgency for peace and stability.
India has also addressed misinformation regarding its involvement in the conflict. The MEA categorically denied claims that Indian ports were being used by the US Navy for military operations against Iran, labelling such reports as “baseless and fabricated” as details emerged.
Amid the ongoing hostilities, the Iranian Foreign Minister has issued strong statements condemning the US attack on the IRIS Dena warship, which was returning from a maritime exercise in India. Analysis showed that the incident has heightened diplomatic sensitivities, with Iran warning of consequences and India maintaining a cautious stance.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.