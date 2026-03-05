AI Clip Passed off as Real Visuals of Iran’s Missile Attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv

A video of a massive explosion taking place in an area is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it shows recent visuals of Iran's missile attack on Tel Aviv, Israel.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle named 'Iran Today' shared the clip with a caption that said, "Iran’s massive missile attack on Tel Aviv, Israel."
Is the claim true?: No, the video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals.
Discrepancies in the viral video: We closely observed the clip and found multiple discrepancies, which raised questions about its authenticity.
The solar panels on the roofs appeared to be bent without suffering any impact from the purported attack.
The cars parked on the road, too, seemed to be damaged even though none of them were hit.
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
The solar panel on the rooftop appeared to be bent.
(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
What did detection tools indicate?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation', 'Sight Engine', and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further confirm the findings.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
While the second tool gave around 93 percent, one of the detectors of the third showed a conclusive result that the video was indeed AI.
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video was generated using AI tools and did not show a real missile attack on Tel Aviv.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)