India’s 'Strategic' Silence on Israel–US War Against Iran May Prove Costly

It is day four of the Israel–US war against Iran, and there is no indication that the Iranian people are about to overthrow the theocratic regime. Despite the heavy losses inflicted on Iran—with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, together with top military and intelligence leadership, killed on the very first day of the strikes—the regime appears intact.

Iran, caught by surprise while negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme were still underway, retaliated within 24 hours. While Iranian missiles struck Israel, Tehran appears to be concentrating more on targeting US bases in the region. This has translated into attacks affecting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, and Kuwait.

For India, the implications are manifold.