This Video of Fire Engulfing the Burj Khalifa in United Arab Emirates Is AI

A video showing fire engulfing the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident, amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle named 'Mojtaba Khamenei' shared the clip with a caption that said, "We fired 1,800 missiles at the Burj Khalifa. Every single missile hit the target."