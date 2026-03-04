This Video of Fire Engulfing the Burj Khalifa in United Arab Emirates Is AI

A video showing fire engulfing the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident, amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle named 'Mojtaba Khamenei' shared the clip with a caption that said, "We fired 1,800 missiles at the Burj Khalifa. Every single missile hit the target."
What is the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals.
Discrepancies in the viral video: Upon closely examining the viral video, we found multiple instances where people could be seen merging with each other. The overall texture of the clip appeared to be too smooth.
These findings indicated towards the possibility of the clip being an AI-generated one.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
Three detectors of the second tool gave conclusive results of the viral clip being generated using the help of AI tools.
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
This tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been generated using the help of AI tools and does not show real visuals.
