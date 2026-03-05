Old Video From Yemen Falsely Shared as Iran Destroying Saudi Aramco Refinery

A video showing a massive fireball rising in the sky after an explosion is being shared on social media after Iranian drones hit Saudi Aramco's largest oil refinery in the kingdom's city of Ras Tanura.
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and Yandex, which led us to Facebook posts sharing this video.
The oldest of these videos was shared on 24 August 2025, with its caption noting that Israel was bombing Yemen's capital city of Sana'a.
Another Facebook post from September 2025 also a slightly longer version of the viral video, which showed a board with some text, bearing the watermark of the TikTok account 'freepalestinna'.
Using a VPN, we looked for the account and the video on TikTok, which led us to a much clearer version of the video.
The buildings seen in this photo and the viral video are the same.
More on the blast: In August 2025, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) had bombed what it claimed were "multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa."
Their X post noted that the strikes were in retaliation to "repeated Houthi attacks on Israel with missiles and UAVs."
Several media organisations report on these strikes by the Israeli air force.
Has Saudi Aramco been hit?: Yes. Iranian drones struck Saudi Aramco's largest oil refinery, located in the city of Ras Tanura, on 2 March 2026. Read our report here.
Conclusion: An old video from Yemen is being falsely shared as one of Saudi Aramco's refineries being struck by Iranian drones.
