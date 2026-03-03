AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Us Soldier Crying After Iran Missile Strike

A video showing a man, dressed in military fatigues, with two others sitting in the background amid rubble is being widely shared on social media amid Iran's retaliatory strikes on the US' military bases across west Asia.
What is the claim?: The video, showing a military US military officer crying and saying that he cannot see his daughter's face anymore after his smartphone's screen got shattered, is being shared as one of a result of one of Iran's strikes.
How do we know the truth?: When we watched the video, we saw some very noticeable issues in the video.
Firstly, the smartphone in the soldier's hand is unnaturally long.
Secondly, while the man cries, his 'tears' appear out of his mouth, and not his eyes.
Lastly, in the video, the man bears a patch of the USA's flag on both arms, while in the Army, it is only worn on the right upper arm.
Since these errors are typically found in AI-generated videos, we ran it through AI detection tool 'DeepFake-O-Meter'.
Five of its detectors showed an approximately 90 percent or higher confidence in the likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows a US soldier crying after his smartphone was destroyed during an Iranian airstrike.
