Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Recent Iran Strikes on Dubai? No!

The video has been on the internet since October 2024 and does not show Iran striking Dubai in 2026.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video from 2024 is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of Iran's missile strike on Dubai.</p></div>
A video from 2024 is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of Iran's missile strike on Dubai.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A video of rockets raining down on a city at night is being shared on social media, where people have claimed that it shows visuals of Iran's attack on US military bases in Dubai.

  • The claim comes amid a joint operation by Israel and the US, who are targeting Iran.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been on the internet since October 2024 and is not recent, as claimed.

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on one frame of the video, which led us to a video shared on 10 November 2024, which was shared without context.

We also came across another social media post on Facebook, where one user had shared the same video on 2 October 2024.

The video was shared on 2 October 2024.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

While The Quint was not able to independently verify the context or location of the video, it is evident that it is not from the recent Iran strikes on Dubai.

Iran struck US military bases across the Gulf Arab states, including those in Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Qatar, and Kurdistan in Iraq, reports noted.

  • The Dubai Airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel were reportedly damaged in the strike.

  • The strikes followed attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, which killed their Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • In India, people in Srinagar took to the streets to mourn Khamenei's death.

The Quint had previously debunked a claim surrounding the same video in 2025, when it was first shared as a video of Iran attacking Israel's Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) official X account had falsely shared this video as a recent one back in June 2025.

(Source: The Quint)

Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of Iran attacking Dubai.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

