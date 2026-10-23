Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Anti-CEC Protests, AI visuals & More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Anti-CEC Protests, AI visuals & More

Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>From an unrelated image being shared to show a Bangladeshi couple who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' in a holy site to AI-altered visuals, here are five of the viral pieces of misinformation we fact-checked this week. </p></div>
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From an unrelated image being shared to show a Bangladeshi couple who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' in a holy site to AI-altered visuals, here are five of the viral pieces of misinformation we fact-checked this week.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/ The Quint)

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From an unrelated image being shared to show a Bangladeshi couple who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' in Saudi Arabia's Mecca to an AI-altered image claiming to show Shashi Tharoor with Neha Bora, here are five of the viral pieces of misinformation we fact-checked this week.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Linked to Saudi Arabia Executing Bangladeshi Nationals

1. No, Photo Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Nationals Who Were Executed in Saudi Arabia

A photo showing a couple at the Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia's Mecca is being widely shared on social media, claiming that it shows a Bangladeshi man and woman who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' at the holy site.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is misleading.

  • The image shows Egyptian influencer Gehad Elbana and her husband Ramzy Mahmoud at the Masjid al-Haram in 2024.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show a Van Full of Police Uniforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

2. Old & AI Visuals Falsely Shared to Show Palestinian Flag Being Hoisted in Europe

Amid the protests in Europe, videos claiming to show the Palestinian flag being hung at recognisable landmarks in European countries are going viral.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • However, the video claiming to show a recent incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, is from 2023 and unrelated to the protests in Europe.

  • The video that claims to show a recent incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, is AI-generated.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadImage of ‘Pakistani Man' Fighting for Indian Democracy Is AI-Manipulated
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3. Fact-Check: This Image Showing Neha Bora and Shashi Tharoor Is AI-Altered

A photograph showing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora is being widely shared on social media.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

But...?: The image was edited using AI.

  • The original photo shows Bora with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Read the full report here.

Also ReadFake Image Shared as One of Real BBC Article on India's Gen-Z Protests

4. Image of ‘Pakistani Man' Fighting for Indian Democracy Is AI-Manipulated

An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Pakistani man named Saddam Hussain holding Pakistan's national flag, who is purportedly fighting for Indian democracy alongside Indian content creator and activist Dhruv Rathee.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false, as the image is AI-manipulated.

  • The man told The Quint that he is an Indian citizen from Gujarat.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadOld & AI Visuals Falsely Shared to Show Palestinian Flag Being Hoisted in Europe

5. Fake Image Shared as One of Real BBC Article on India's Gen-Z Protests

An image, purportedly showing a screenshot of an article by the BBC is being widely shared on social media.

What does it show?: It carries a photograph of a structure on fire, with a headline reading, "Are Indian GenZ Too Lazy To Burn Down India?"

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

But...?: The screenshot is fake. The BBC has not published the article in question.

Read the full report here.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Image Showing Neha Bora and Shashi Tharoor Is AI-Altered

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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