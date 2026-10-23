WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Anti-CEC Protests, AI visuals & More

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From an unrelated image being shared to show a Bangladeshi couple who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' in Saudi Arabia's Mecca to an AI-altered image claiming to show Shashi Tharoor with Neha Bora, here are five of the viral pieces of misinformation we fact-checked this week.
A photo showing a couple at the Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia's Mecca is being widely shared on social media, claiming that it shows a Bangladeshi man and woman who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' at the holy site.
However, the claim is misleading.
The image shows Egyptian influencer Gehad Elbana and her husband Ramzy Mahmoud at the Masjid al-Haram in 2024.
Read our fact-check here.
Amid the protests in Europe, videos claiming to show the Palestinian flag being hung at recognisable landmarks in European countries are going viral.
However, the video claiming to show a recent incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, is from 2023 and unrelated to the protests in Europe.
The video that claims to show a recent incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, is AI-generated.
Read our fact-check here.
A photograph showing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora is being widely shared on social media.
But...?: The image was edited using AI.
The original photo shows Bora with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
Read the full report here.
An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Pakistani man named Saddam Hussain holding Pakistan's national flag, who is purportedly fighting for Indian democracy alongside Indian content creator and activist Dhruv Rathee.
However, the claim is false, as the image is AI-manipulated.
The man told The Quint that he is an Indian citizen from Gujarat.
Read our fact-check here.
An image, purportedly showing a screenshot of an article by the BBC is being widely shared on social media.
What does it show?: It carries a photograph of a structure on fire, with a headline reading, "Are Indian GenZ Too Lazy To Burn Down India?"
But...?: The screenshot is fake. The BBC has not published the article in question.
Read the full report here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)