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Unrelated Video From Russia Falsely Shared as Riyadh Airport After Houthi Strike

We found out that the video dates back to July and shows a shopping complex in Russia.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia ablaze after Houthi strikes.

What does the video show?: The video shows a building on fire, with smoke rising out of it.

  • The video goes viral amid the growing conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

  • News organisation National Herald also shared the video with a similar claim.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is old and shows Russia's Sadovod market on fire.

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How did we find out?: We noticed an inscription on the building that is visible in the video.

  • After running a translation check, we found that it translates to 'Sadovod Market', which is a shopping complex located in Moscow, Russia.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video with visuals similar to the viral video.

  • However, the video shows a different angle of the fire from the viral video.

  • The video is captioned, "Sadovod Market, Moscow"

  • Following this, we ran a keyword search and found a few reports on the incident.

  • Online news portal MSK1.RU published a report stating that the Sadovod shopping mall was engulfed in flames on the night of 17 June.

  • After geolocating Sadovod Market on Google Maps, we were able to confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.

What happened recently:

  • The Iran-backed Houthis stated that they have targeted 'sensitive sites' in Riyadh on 19 September 2026.

  • They made the statement hours after a blaze at a fuel depot near Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Conclusion: The video is old and shows Russia's Sadovod market on fire.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Saudi Arabia   Russia   Houthi 

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