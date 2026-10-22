Old & AI Visuals Falsely Shared to Show Palestinian Flag Being Hoisted in Europe

Amid the protests in Europe, videos claiming to show the Palestinian flag being hung at recognisable landmarks in European countries are going viral.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
How did we find out?:
Video 1: The first video claims to show a recent incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens and found a report by Al Jazeera published on with similar visuals.
According to the report, activists in Italy hung a Palestinian flag from the Leaning Tower of Pisa and lit smoke flares as a form of protest to condemn Israel's bombardment of Gaza and call for a ceasefire
British news outlet Sky News also published a report dated , stating that smoke flares were lit and a Palestinian flag was hung from Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa during a ceasefire demonstration.
This disproves the claim that the incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Leaning Tower of Pisa was a recent one.
Video 2: The second video shows a recent incident where a Palestinian flag was hung from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing it or any reports on it.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 65.3 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Upon close observation, we observed some irregularities.
Halfway through the video, the tower appears distorted, a sign of AI-generated content.
We also noticed that the flag in the viral video doesn't resemble the national flag of Palestine.
This disproves the claim that the video shows a Palestinian flag being hung from the Eiffel Tower.
Conclusion: Neither of the videos shows recent footage of the Palestinian flag being hung from recognisable landmarks in Europe.
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