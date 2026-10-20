Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show a Van Full of Police Uniforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

This Video Doesn’t Show a Van Full of Police Uniforms at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

The video originated in West Bengal and shows uniforms of newly recruited West Bengal Police constables.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a vehicle filled with police uniforms in Delhi, which were used by the BJP's hired 'goons' to stop the anti-CEC protesters.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a vehicle filled with police uniforms in Delhi, which were used by the BJP's hired 'goons' to stop the anti-CEC protesters.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a vehicle filled with khaki police uniforms in Delhi.

  • According to the claim, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'hired goons' were dressed in the khaki uniforms seen in the video to stop the anti-CEC protesters.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is not from Delhi. It is from West Bengal and shows the uniforms of newly recruited West Bengal Police constables.

Also ReadFake Instagram Account Shares AI Videos of CJP and Dipke, Asks for Donations

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a video uploaded on 9 October 2026 — a day before the protests announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — by a Facebook user named Rakesh Sarkar.

  • The video was captioned, "Newly appointed WestBengal police constable uniform (sic)."

  • We found a comment under the same video by the user which read, "Please attention everyone. The video I posted has gone viral. However, this is not the RSS uniform; it is the new West Bengal Police recruitment uniform. Everyone is commenting based on that misunderstanding."

The comment under the Facebook reel.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

  • Furthermore, while going through the user's Facebook account, we found another video uploaded by him in which he provides a clarification regarding the viral video.

  • He said, "I have recently been selected for the West Bengal Police. A vehicle arrived to deliver our uniforms, and I opened the door of the vehicle to show the uniform. This video has been circulated with the false claim that it is from a protest held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi."

Conclusion: The video shows uniforms of newly appointed West Bengal police constables.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Anti-CEC Protests, Old Visuals & More

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