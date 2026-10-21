Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Image of ‘Pakistani Man' Fighting for Indian Democracy Is AI-Manipulated

Image of ‘Pakistani Man' Fighting for Indian Democracy Is AI-Manipulated

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Pakistani man named Saddam Hussain holding Pakistan's national flag, who is purportedly fighting for Indian democracy alongside Dhruv Rathee.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Pakistani man named Saddam Hussain holding Pakistan's national flag, who is purportedly fighting for Indian democracy alongside Dhruv Rathee.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Pakistani man named Saddam Hussain holding Pakistan's national flag, who is purportedly fighting for Indian democracy alongside Indian content creator and activist Dhruv Rathee.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-manipulated.

  • The man confirmed to the The Quint that he is an Indian citizen hailing from Gujarat.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Anti-CEC Protests, Old Visuals & More

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and found a post by Rathee sharing images from the Instagram account of the man who was claimed to be posing with a Pakistani flag.

  • However, the image Rathee shared does not show the man holding a Pakistani flag.

  • The post is captioned, "Charanvandana couple spreading fake news once again. Do you get orders from BJP directly to defame Indian citizens like this?"

  • We went through the official Instagram account of the man in the image, named Saddamhusen Makarani, and found a post from 2021 that resembles the viral image.

  • But the image does not show him holding the national flag.

The original post uploaded by Saddamhusen Makarani.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

The comparison between the two images.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • He also posted a screenshot of Dhruv Rathee's X post along with a caption stating that the official Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) account of Delhi falsely claimed that he is Pakistani and posted an edited image with a Pakistani flag.

  • He also confirmed in the post that he is an Indian citizen.

The Instagram post by Saddamhusen Makarani where he refutes the viral claim.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

The Quint reached out to Makarani, who categorically stated that he is an Indian citizen.

He shared the original photograph with us, which showed the original version of him standing with a smartphone and without a flag in his hand, which was taken in August 2021.

The original, unedited image was taken in August 2021.

(Source: Obtained by The Quint)

  • In a new post on Instagram, Makarani clarified that he is an Indian citizen who lived in India for 30 years before migrating to the UK, where he has been living for the last six years.

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  • Showing his Indian passport, Makarani added that he was from Gujarat, the same state as the country's prime minister and home minister, calling out BJP Delhi's post, saying that they edited an old photo to call him a Pakistani.

Makarani showed his passport in the video.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the image is 99.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here's the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here's the result of AI detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • Next, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because it detected a SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show an authentic image of the man holding a Pakistani national flag.

Also ReadVideo of a Man Trying to Assault a Minor Shared with False Communal Claim

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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