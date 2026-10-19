AISA Preseident Neha Bora Moves Delhi High Court Over Peace Bond Notice

As reported by The Indian Express, Bora’s petition described the peace bond notice as a “colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent.” The plea argued that the allegations against her, including creating a nuisance by shouting during protest and instigating participation in an unauthorised demonstration, did not establish a likelihood of breach of peace. The petition further stated, “A bond whose object is to restrain the petitioner from protesting would operate as a prior restraint on her fundamental rights.”