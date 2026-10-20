No, Photo Doesn’t Show Bangladeshi Nationals Who Were Executed in Saudi Arabia

A photo showing a couple at the Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia's Mecca is being widely shared on social media, claiming that it shows a Bangladeshi man and woman who were executed for carrying out 'indecent acts' at the holy site.

The claim: Those sharing the image, including Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, have shared it with text which says, "Saudi Arabia has EXECUTED Newlywed Bangladeshi Couple Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siri Akhtar. Nazrul merely “Kissed his Pregnant Wife's Belly” inside Mecca Mosque (sic)."