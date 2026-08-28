'Must Think Why Youth Trusted CJP': Shashi Tharoor on GenZ, Dimagi Naxals & More

I've suggested a solution, I'll tell you. Other countries have simply embraced a formula under which one day a week or two hours a day, depending on the country, is allotted to the opposition to raise anything they want to raise. Why do we have disruption? We have disruption because the opposition feels there's some burning issue they want to raise. Government hasn't got that issue on their agenda and doesn't want to discuss it. This year, the exam paper leaks, Congress wanted to raise Chandachauri, Samajwadi too. In fact, they both wanted to raise both these issues. The BJP said, no, we'll only discuss A, B, C. The Congress tried to, and Samajwadi tried to adjourn the House to discuss their issues. Speaker rejected their adjournment motions. They said, in that case, we'll disrupt. Why should we let the government have their way? Now, this is the classic formula. The BJP did it to us when we were in power. I'm afraid that is the situation we're facing. What I suggest is that if you give the opposition time on a fixed period, it could be every Wednesday. It could be, let's say, from 11 to 1 every day, you pick a slot. During that time, government cannot object, you can raise your issues, but you have to promise, no disruption the rest of the time. That is a fair formula. If the government were to propose it seriously and the Speaker were to negotiate with the opposition parties, that could be a way of ending disruptions forever. The problem is, will any party be prepared to give up this too? We have, unfortunately, a situation where all parties seem to have chosen disruption as a preferred alternative sometimes to serious debates. Not just disruption. Confrontation, rather than compromise, seems to be the norm from both sides, but that has happened because of the extreme polarisation of our politics. When you have the government demonising opposition as anti-national, if you're anti-national, that means you're a traitor. How can you then, with any confidence, speak in terms of your opposition to things they're saying and doing? And we, on our hand, feel that we are sort of the outnumbered Pandavas facing this ruthless, over-financed, very powerful Kaurava army on the other side. This kind of, we don't really see any remedial qualities in each other. Everybody is seen as inherently evil. That kind of black-and-white politics is not good for our democracy either. When we were in power, our parliamentary affairs minister would spend more time in the opposition benches than on our side. Today, there's hardly any dialogue taking place between the government benches and us. Government benches don't go and tell their Speaker their views. And the Speaker seems to be ruling always in favour of the government. Now, the PM also appears to be adequate by speaking of intellectual nuisances. What does this mean? I mean, does this help in any way? It doesn't. I mean, the truth, what people think, what people imagine, what people even argue, that is not a threat to the nation. Subversion, violence might be a threat. But what you say with your brain, that is a matter for you to discuss. It is not a threat to the nation in a democracy when people disagree with you. I said so at the time when I was asked by some of our newspapers what I thought of it. I'm not suggesting that subversion or violence or hate speech should be condoned. I'm certainly saying that what people think and how they articulate their dissent should not be demonised in a democracy.