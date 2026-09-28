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AI-Generated Video of Giorgia Meloni Wearing Palestinian Flag Shared as Real

We found out that the video is AI-generated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck and walking in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • The posts that shared the video have captions claiming that Meloni said, “I am a woman and also a mother. I cannot stand with someone who kills innocent children.”

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and found no reports or credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we then ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that five of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.

  • We divided the video into screenshots and ran them through an AI detection tool, Sightengine, which indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.

  • We noticed the video shows the TikTok username of the account that originally posted the video.

  • We searched 'ss_zzza24' on TikTok and found the original video.

  • While going through the account, we noticed that they have posted several AI-generated videos of Meloni with the Palestinian flag.

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of Giorgia Meloni wearing a Palestinian flag around her neck.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Palestine   Benjamin Netanyahu   Webqoof 

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