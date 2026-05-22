WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding PM Modi, Petrol Prices and More

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From fake claims being made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's press appearance in Norway to a deepfake video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talking about Pakistan doing the rounds, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Norway was shared with the claim that it showed him avoiding a question about alleged aircraft losses faced by India during the conflict with Pakistan in May 2025.
However, the claim is misleading since the question journalist Helle Lyng asked PM Modi in Oslo was not about alleged aircraft losses faced by India.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of French news channel France24 News had gone viral on the internet, falsely claiming to report on cyber intelligence having uncovered a misinformation campaign targeting Pakistan, organised by Israel, and with operators from India and Afghanistan.
But, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage from a France24 News report.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking to ANI's editor Smita Prakash on her podcast went viral shared on social media.
In the video, when Prakash asks the EAM about the lessons India learned from Operation Sindoor, he appears to say that India suffered losses in the form of jets due to Pakistan's "sudden retaliation".
However, we found that the video is a deepfake and does not show an authentic statement by Jaishankar.
Read our fact-check here.
A video had been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it showed Hindus in Tamil Nadu "waking up after the Sanatan eradication" pledge made in the state assembly and tearing down posters and flags of the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
But, the claim is false since the video shows supporters of former TVK candidate Ajitha Agnel tearing down TVK flags after she was denied a ticket from the Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.
Read our fact-check here.
A video had gone viral on the internet in which a man claimed that Indian petroleum companies sell petrol in Bhutan at the equivalent of ₹67 per litre, yet in India they charge ₹100 per litre.
However, the video is misleading since the retail price of petrol in Bhutan averages over Rs 104.
You can read our fact-check here.
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