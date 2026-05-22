Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding PM Modi, Petrol Prices and More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding PM Modi, Petrol Prices and More

Read our recap to find the viral pieces of fake news we fact-checked this week!

Team Webqoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>This week, most of the misinformation we debunked surrounded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TVK, and petrol prices. Here's a recap of what we fact-checked.&nbsp;</p></div>
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This week, most of the misinformation we debunked surrounded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TVK, and petrol prices. Here's a recap of what we fact-checked. 

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/TheQuint) 

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From fake claims being made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's press appearance in Norway to a deepfake video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talking about Pakistan doing the rounds, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: False Claims Around CRPF in West Bengal, PM Modi and More

1. Did PM Modi Avoid a Question About Aircraft Losses During Operation Sindoor? No!

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Norway was shared with the claim that it showed him avoiding a question about alleged aircraft losses faced by India during the conflict with Pakistan in May 2025.

An archived version of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the claim is misleading since the question journalist Helle Lyng asked PM Modi in Oslo was not about alleged aircraft losses faced by India.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadMan Questions PM Narendra Modi About LPG Shortage During His Roadshow? No!

2. Video of France 24 Report on a Campaign Targeting Pakistan Is a Deepfake

A video of French news channel France24 News had gone viral on the internet, falsely claiming to report on cyber intelligence having uncovered a misinformation campaign targeting Pakistan, organised by Israel, and with operators from India and Afghanistan.

An archived version of this post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

But, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage from a France24 News report.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadImage of PM Modi Sitting Amid a Production Setup in an Assam Tea Garden Is AI
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3. Video of EAM S Jaishankar Talking About Pakistan’s Response Is a Deepfake

A video of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking to ANI's editor Smita Prakash on her podcast went viral shared on social media.

In the video, when Prakash asks the EAM about the lessons India learned from Operation Sindoor, he appears to say that India suffered losses in the form of jets due to Pakistan's "sudden retaliation".

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, we found that the video is a deepfake and does not show an authentic statement by Jaishankar.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadVideos of Prominent Journalists Criticising India’s Diplomacy Are Deepfakes

4. Video of People Tearing Down TVK Flags in Tamil Nadu Shared With False Claim

A video had been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it showed Hindus in Tamil Nadu "waking up after the Sanatan eradication" pledge made in the state assembly and tearing down posters and flags of the newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

But, the claim is false since the video shows supporters of former TVK candidate Ajitha Agnel tearing down TVK flags after she was denied a ticket from the Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Around Protests Against UGC Regulations, Salman Khan & More

5. Fact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

A video had gone viral on the internet in which a man claimed that Indian petroleum companies sell petrol in Bhutan at the equivalent of ₹67 per litre, yet in India they charge ₹100 per litre.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the video is misleading since the retail price of petrol in Bhutan averages over Rs 104.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Noida Workers' Protest, West Bengal Polls

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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