Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Noida Workers' Protest, West Bengal Polls

WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Noida Workers' Protest, West Bengal Polls

Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!

Team Webqoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Recap:&nbsp;Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!</p></div>
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WebQoof Recap: Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!

(Source: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) 

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From old, unrelated videos linked to the recent Noida workers' protest to false claims about the upcoming West Bengal elections, here are the viral pieces of fake news that Team WebQoof debunked this week!

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1. Old Video of People Pelting Stones at Police Van Falsely Linked to Noida Protest

A video showing a group of people pelting stones at a Uttar Pradesh Police van is being widely circulated on social media amid ongoing workers’ protests in Noida.

The video is being shared with claims that protesters attacked an Indian Armed Forces vehicle, critically injuring two soldiers, and that China and Pakistan are behind the incident, citing unnamed security sources.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, the claim is false as the video is old, dating back to October 2025.

It shows visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, where villagers pelted stones at a police van after a case was not registered following a man's death.

Read the story here.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan’s Diplomacy Is a Deepfake

2. Old Clip From Manipur Falsely Claimed To Be of the CRPF Entering West Bengal

Amid the West Bengal elections, a video claiming to show the entry of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) into the state, with captions suggesting that any attempt to “suppress Hindus” will be met with strong action, is being shared on social media.

The archived version of the claim can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

However, the video is from Imphal, Manipur and is not related to the West Bengal elections.

Read the story here.

Also ReadVideos of Manipur Violence Falsely Shared as One of Attacks Against Indian Army

3. Old Clip of Major Fire Breaking Out Falsely Linked to Workers’ Protest in Noida

A video showing thick smoke billowing from a massive fire is going viral on social media, with users linking it to the recent workers’ protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, this claim is false as the video dates back to March and shows a fire breaking out at a chemical factory located in the Anandnagar MIDC in Maharashtra.

Read the story here.

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4. 2006 Video of Rajnath Singh Supporting Mamata Banerjee Shared as Recent Clip

A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly supporting Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is being circulated on social media as recent, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

However, the video is old and unrelated to the upcoming elections. It dates back to 2006 and shows Singh supporting Banerjee during the protests against Tata Nano's new factory in Singur, West Bengal.

Read the story here.

Also ReadThis Clip Doesn’t Show CRPF Personnel Taking Action Against Goons in West Bengal

5. This Video of Pakistani Panelist Mocking Chitra Tripathi During Debate Is Edited

A video, purportedly from ABP News, showing a Pakistani panellist mocking anchor Chitra Tripathi during a live debate, is being circulated on social media as a recent incident.

The clip has been widely shared with the claim that the anchor invited the guest only to be insulted during the discussion.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

However, this is an altered video and not a real incident. The original video dates back to 2 May 2025, when Tripathi was seen questioning a Pakistani panelist about Balochistan.

Read the story here.

Also ReadVideos of Prominent Journalists Criticising India’s Diplomacy Are Deepfakes

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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