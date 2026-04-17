WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Noida Workers' Protest, West Bengal Polls

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From old, unrelated videos linked to the recent Noida workers' protest to false claims about the upcoming West Bengal elections, here are the viral pieces of fake news that Team WebQoof debunked this week!
A video showing a group of people pelting stones at a Uttar Pradesh Police van is being widely circulated on social media amid ongoing workers’ protests in Noida.
The video is being shared with claims that protesters attacked an Indian Armed Forces vehicle, critically injuring two soldiers, and that China and Pakistan are behind the incident, citing unnamed security sources.
However, the claim is false as the video is old, dating back to October 2025.
It shows visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, where villagers pelted stones at a police van after a case was not registered following a man's death.
Read the story here.
Amid the West Bengal elections, a video claiming to show the entry of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) into the state, with captions suggesting that any attempt to “suppress Hindus” will be met with strong action, is being shared on social media.
However, the video is from Imphal, Manipur and is not related to the West Bengal elections.
Read the story here.
A video showing thick smoke billowing from a massive fire is going viral on social media, with users linking it to the recent workers’ protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
However, this claim is false as the video dates back to March and shows a fire breaking out at a chemical factory located in the Anandnagar MIDC in Maharashtra.
Read the story here.
A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly supporting Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is being circulated on social media as recent, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
However, the video is old and unrelated to the upcoming elections. It dates back to and shows Singh supporting Banerjee during the protests against Tata Nano's new factory in Singur, West Bengal.
Read the story here.
A video, purportedly from ABP News, showing a Pakistani panellist mocking anchor Chitra Tripathi during a live debate, is being circulated on social media as a recent incident.
The clip has been widely shared with the claim that the anchor invited the guest only to be insulted during the discussion.
However, this is an altered video and not a real incident. The original video dates back to 2 May 2025, when Tripathi was seen questioning a Pakistani panelist about Balochistan.
Read the story here.
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