Image of PM Modi Sitting Amid a Production Setup in an Assam Tea Garden Is AI

Who shared it?: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad, among others, shared the photo on his official X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption that said, "He has surpassed #AmitabhBachchan and #Rajinikanth. He acting and dramatics is un parallel. The stage is perfectly set. This is not impromptu but by design. Look at what goes behind the scenes. It is set to perfection. People struggling in LPG lines, but #VishGuru spends crores for a single frame..."