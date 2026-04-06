Image of PM Modi Sitting Amid a Production Setup in an Assam Tea Garden Is AI

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An image purportedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in a tea garden, while a crew with camera and other production setup could also be seen, is going viral on the internet as a recent visual.
Who shared it?: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad, among others, shared the photo on his official X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption that said, "He has surpassed #AmitabhBachchan and #Rajinikanth. He acting and dramatics is un parallel. The stage is perfectly set. This is not impromptu but by design. Look at what goes behind the scenes. It is set to perfection. People struggling in LPG lines, but #VishGuru spends crores for a single frame..."
Is the image real?: No, the image has been generated with the help of Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool and carried multiple inconsistencies. This made the viral claim false.
Discrepancies in the image: On carefully observing the viral photograph, we noticed that the leg of a person standing next to the camera appeared to be merging with the ground.
The text on the tents appeared to be garbled and had glaring mistakes.
Moreover, the clap next to the director appeared to be standing upright without any support. These findings indicated towards the possibility of the image being an AI-generated one.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the image through Google's Gemini and asked it to deploy 'SynthID' to verify if it was generated using Google's AI tool.
The response confirmed that the image was indeed generated or edited using Google AI.
Additionally, we passed the image through two other detection tools named — 'Hive Moderation' and 'SightEngine' to further verify its authenticity.
Both the tools gave around 99 percent probability of the image being generated using AI.
(Swipe right to view both screenshots.)
This tool gave over 99 percent probability of the image being an AI-generated one.
This tool gave around 99 percent probability of the image being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image is not real and is being shared with an incorrect claim.
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