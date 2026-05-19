Video of People Tearing Down TVK Flags in Tamil Nadu Shared With False Claim

A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Hindus in Tamil Nadu "waking up after the "Sanatan eradication" pledge made in the state assembly" and tearing down the posters and flags of the newly-elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The post comes amid controversy after the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, made a statement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly allegedly against “Sanatan Dharma”, saying that it should be eradicated.
The viral video is circulating with the claim that people are finally realising they were misled by their addiction to films and film heroes.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video posted by Polimer News.
The video, posted on , was captioned, "Ajitha Agnel denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency.. Supporters expressed their displeasure by removing the TVK party flag from the car and throwing away the whistle.." (Translated from Tamil to English)
Dinakaran Daily Newspaper, a Tamil news organisation, also shared the same video, reporting that supporters removed TVK flags from their car and threw away their whistles after Ajitha Agnel was denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency.
Conclusion: The video shows supporters of Ajitha Agnel tearing down TVK flags after she was denied a seat in the Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu.
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