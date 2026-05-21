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Fact-Check: Video Comparing Petrol Prices in Bhutan and India Is Misleading

The video is old. There are no credible sources to support the claim.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on the internet in which a man claims that the Indian Petroleum companies sell petrol in Bhutan at the equivalent of ₹67 per litre, yet in India, they charge ₹100 per litre.

(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the retail price of petrol in Bhutan averages to more than 104 rupees.

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How did we find out?: We could not find any credible sources to support the claim.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original post, uploaded by an Instagram user, singh_sunny1990, on 3 March 2026.

PIB's clarification: PIB's fact-checking unit posted a clarification on X stating that the video is old and has been used out of context to mislead citizens.

Conclusion: The claim is false as the price of petroleum in Bhutan is over 104 Rupees.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Bhutan   Petrol prices   Webqoof 

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