WebQoof Recap: False Claims Around CRPF in West Bengal, PM Modi and More

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From claims that TMC members were caught by the CRPF in West Bengal to an old, unrelated video falsely shared as a clip of PM Modi, here are five viral pieces of fake news that Team WebQoof debunked this week.
A video of a woman giving a facial massage to a white-bearded man is being circulated on social media platforms, with users identifying the latter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, the claim is false. The video was originally posted by an Instagram user named 'Pardeep Kaur Dhillon' on 12 April. The man seen in the viral video was identified as Jaspal Singh Sarai.
Read the story here.
A video of two men carrying axe and attacking what appears to be a shop is being shared on the internet with users claiming it to be a recent incident from poll-bound West Bengal.
A letter purportedly issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit is doing the rounds on social media platforms amid the ongoing state assembly elections.
Those sharing the viral letter have claimed that the BJP has asked its Mandal presidents to make necessary arrangements for its party workers arriving from other states for voting purposes.
However, the letter is fake. There is no available evidence to prove that BJP West Bengal has indeed made such a statement.
Read the story here.
A video showing military personnel pointing their guns towards a few men seen lying on the floor of a ship is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows the Indian Navy recently capturing 35 Somali pirates.
However, the claim is false as the video could be traced back to 20 March and shows a joint military exercise conducted by the Indian armed forces and the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) in Seychelles.
Read the story here.
A video of the Indian Army's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan mocking US President Donald Trump and the US system in an interview with India Today is being shared on social media.
However, the video is altered and does not show authentic footage of General Anil Chauhan speaking to India Today.
In the original clip, General Chauhan emphasises the importance of India preparing for the next phase of Operation Sindoor and does not mention the US or President Trump.
Read the story here.
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