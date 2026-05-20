Video of France 24 Report on a Campaign Targeting Pakistan Is a Deepfake

A video of a French news channel France 24 broadcast has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to report on cyber intelligence having uncovered a misinformation campaign targeting Pakistan, organised by Israel, with operators from India and Afghanistan.
The reporter purportedly talks about these operators allegedly posing as Iranian users, who are attempting to undermine Pakistan’s mediation efforts.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, but we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.
This led us to run the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI-detection tool, which showed that three detectors indicated the viral clip was generated using AI.
Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a deepfake detection tool, also identified the audio as likely to be a deepfake.
The media presenter was identified as William Hilderbrandt. We found the original broadcast, uploaded on , was a report on how Israel's military censor has tightened media restrictions on war coverage.
The video does not mention any campaign against Pakistan carried out by Israel, along with Indian and Afghan agents.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows authentic footage from a France 24 news report.
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