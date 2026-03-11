AI-Generated Clip of Jaishankar Saying Israel Is ‘Oppressed’ Viral as Real

A video featuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking in the parliament about the ongoing West Asia conflict is being shared on social media.
Here's what he said:
"India has always stood up for the ones being oppressed. Today th. Iran and other Muslim countries have been harassing them non-stop and India will not sit and watch all Muslims keep harassing Israel. We stand proudly with Israel. Anyone who thinks otherwise is welcome to go to Pakistan because India will never tolerate any hatred of Israel. Israel has recently granted 3 billion dollars aid to Afghan Taliban on behalf of Indian request. We can never pay them back this favor. Our next target is now Pakistan."
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check whether Jaishankar had made this statement. However, we did not find any clips to match the viral clip.
We then went through his entire statement available on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website; however, we found no such statement in his speech to the parliament.
We then slowed down the viral clip and noticed that Jaishankar’s lip movements did not match the words being spoken, particularly when he said “Israel” for the first time in the video.
This led us to run the video on the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which noted that the viral clip was created with the help of AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit also debunked this viral clip and noted that the clip was a 'deepfake.'
Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated and Jaishankar has made no such statements.
