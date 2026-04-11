Videos of Prominent Journalists Criticising India’s Diplomacy Are Deepfakes

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Amid peace talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan, social media users are sharing videos showing prominent Indian journalists, such as Firstpost's Palki Sharma, NDTV's Shiv Aroor, and Ravish Kumar.
In these videos, the journalists seemingly criticise the Indian government's diplomacy with regard to the West Asia conflict, stating that Pakistan is now the "net security provider" of Asia, a role which was formerly assumed by India.
All of them refer to US President Donald Trump's post on X, praising Pakistan for its role in mediating the Iranian war.
The journalists also talk about Dhurandhar 2, saying that while Pakistan is making its name in the global stage, Indians were fawning over fictional films.
But...?: None of these videos are real. All of them are AI-generated and there is no evidence of Sharma, Aroor, or Kumar making statements of this nature.
How do we know?: We looked for the journalists' videos on Firstpost's, NDTV's, and Ravish Kumar's YouTube channels and social media accounts.
For Ravish Kumar's clip, we found a full version of the video matching these visuals was published on his YouTube channel on 20 November 2025, over three months before the West Asia conflict began.
This video made no mention of Pakistan or India's diplomacy. It was about Bihar's 2025 Assembly elections and its chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Hiya's deepfake voice detector gave the audio an authenticity score of 19, calling it "likely a deepfake."
For Shiv Aroor's video, we found a similar clip on NDTV's official X account.
Published on 10 July 2025, this video, too predates the West Asia conflict and discusses two IAF pilots who lost their lives when their training jet crashed in Churu, Rajasthan.
This video, too, made no mention of Iran, Pakistan, or Dhurandhar 2. Hiya's tool gave this clip an authenticity score of 11 out of 100.
For Palki Sharma's video, too, we came across a video on Firstpost's YouTube channel which was published on 26 November 2025.
It featured coverage about Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian from Arunachal Pradesh, who was detained at a Chinese airport over questions about her nationality.
In repeating fashion, this video made no mention of Pakistan, Israel, or Dhurandhar 2.
This video got the lowest score on Hiya's tool, getting five out of 100 for authenticity.
Team WebQoof has observed that deepfakes like these are usually shared by pro-Pakistan or Pakistan-based social media accounts, which often share posts supporting Pakistan or putting India down.
Here's a video on what we've seen in the past.
Conclusion: Deepfakes of Palki Sharma, Shiv Aroor, and Ravish Kumar are being shared to falsely claim that they spoke about India's 'diplomatic failure', Dhurandhar 2, and praised Pakistan's diplomacy.
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