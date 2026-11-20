advertisement
From AI-generated and AI-manipulated videos being shared to peddle false claims, to old and unrelated videos related to Bangladesh being linked to recent events in India, here's a recap of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video showing Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Story of Love, being sold by a street-side, second-hand book stall in Mumbai is being widely shared on social media, claiming that the seller bought them by the kilo and that nobody was buying the book.
However, the video is an AI-generated one, and does not show real visuals of what is being claimed.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Special Director General (SDG) Sandeep Khirwar saying that the bodies of the two deceased SPO personnel were transported in a dumper truck, asking why it mattered as long as their families received their loved ones' mortal remains.
But...?: This video was manipulated using AI. While there are reports about both bodies being transported in the dumper, CRPF SDG Khirwar did not say so in his statement.
Read our fact-check here.
A video showing a group of people vandalising an establishment has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) vandalising a restaurant in West Bengal after a dispute over a food bill.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video is from a restaurant in Bangladesh's Dhaka, where a group of local students vandalised the establishment over long wait times to be seated.
Read our fact-check here.
A video, claiming to show former Indian Army Major Pravin Sawhney was shared on social media, claiming that he said that the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Pulwama were false flag operations.
This claim is false. The man in the video is Sushant Singh, a journalist, and not Sawhney. Neither Singh nor Sawhney have made the statements in question.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show recent visuals of an incident where a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who crossed into Bangladesh being dragged away by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Bangladesh's Sylhet.
But...?: The claim is misleading because the video dates back to April 2025 and does not show the recent incident.
Read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)