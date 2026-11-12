Defence Expert Praful Bakshi Didn’t Call Kulgam Attack a ‘False Flag Operation’

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and didn't find any credible sources reporting on the statements purportedly made by the defence analyst.

We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, and it led us to a report by ANI with the same visuals.

The video shows Defence Expert Praful Bakshi commenting on the CRPF terror attack in Kulgam.

He says that the incident is very sad, and that Kulgam has been a scene of action on a number of occasions.

He goes on to say that the Indian armed forces 'have to be on the offensive' and that this issue needs to be looked at from various angles.