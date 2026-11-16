No, Ex-Army Officer Pravin Sawhney Didn’t Call Pahalgam, Pulwama False Flag Ops

A video showing two people talking to each other on a video call is being shared on social media, where some users have identified the man on the left as former Indian Army officer Pravin Sawhney.
What's the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that Sawhney, who was interview by a journalist from news organisation The Wire, both called the 2019 attack in Pulwama and the retaliatory airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot a 'false flag' operation.
How did we find out truth?: In the video itself, the interviewer addressed the person misidentified as Pravin Sawhney as Sushant and refers to his story about the politicisation of the Indian Army in The Caravan.
Taking a cue from these, we ran a relevant keyword search on Google, which led us to two reports around the same topic by one Sushant Singh, both published by The Caravan, which can be read here and here.
A quick keyword search for his name led us to Sushant Singh's X account.
Singh bears little resemblance to Pravin Sawhney.
On Singh's account, we also came across a post related to the misinformation, where he called out the false claim made with the video.
He clearly said that it was an "AI-generated video of an old video, which completely fabricates" his conversation with The Wire's Ashutosh Bhardwaj.
Bhardwaj, the journalist, had also shared a post calling out the same claim on X.
Both Bhardwaj and Singh had also shared the link to the original video interview, published on The Wire's official YouTube channel on 10 March 2025.
Around three minutes into the video, Bhardwaj and Singh talk about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the politicisation of work done by the Indian military ahead of those polls.
However, there is no mention of any 'false flag operation' as claimed. Neither of the journalists in the video say anything of this nature.
Throughout the entire interview, they discuss India's military actions, the impact, and issues at the institutional level.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave the audio an authenticity score of two out of 100, nothing that the voices were deepfakes or AI-manipulated.
Similarly, Hive Moderation's tool gave the audio track a 99.2 percent chance of being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows former Army officer Pravin Sawhney calling the 2019 Balakot airstrike a false flag operation.
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