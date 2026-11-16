'We Will Take Back What is Ours': Hindutva is Moving Out of the Fringe in Bengal

Six months into Suvendu Adhikari's tenure, West Bengal is witnessing shifts across its political, social, and cultural landscape. Follow The Quint's Bengal's Saffron Turn for in-depth coverage of these shifts. Become a member to power our ground reports.

"Wherever there is injustice, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal will be present,” Raja Pramanik, a resident of Kulpi in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district wrote while posting a video on Facebook on 9 September.

The video shows Pramanik, along with a group of men—some wearing saffron sashes—marching towards a home in Patkelberiya village and accosting the people inside over allegations of forced conversion. They are seen threatening the women inside, accusing them of conducting an illegal prayer meet.

“Some jihadis of the Christian religion were trying to convert our Hindu religion to the Christian religion. Members of Kulpi VHP and Bajrang Dal stopped it," he writes in the caption. In the video, he and the others can be heard saying, “We will not tolerate such filth in Hindu samaj. If you want to pray to Jesus, you can do so in private. If anyone else comes to join the prayers, we will not tolerate it...“