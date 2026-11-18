A video of a man talking to the seller at a street-side book stall, which appears to carry several copies of Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: In the video, the man asks the seller why he had so many copies of the book, and is told that someone came and sold them to him by the kilo and that no one was buying them.
Those sharing this video have claimed that the books were given to a second-hand book vendor in Mumbai's Fort area.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a couple of discrepancies in the viral video.
Firstly, the noise in the background was surprisingly absent for a video claiming to be filmed by a busy street in Mumbai.
Secondly, when the man picks up the book to show it to the camera, the text at the bottom of the cover of Gandhi's book appears garbled.
Thirdly, none of the other books around appear to have clear, legible text on them.
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Lastly, towards the end of the video, both the man and the vendor speak in the same voice.
These discrepancies are typical of AI-generated videos.
Since the video carries Hindi text reading 'Ajeet Niti', we used that as keyword to look for the source of the video, which led us to a Facebook page with the same name.
It had shared this video with an AI content label.
The label clearly stated that the label had been added due to AI usage in the media that was shared.
What do detectors say?: We ran the audio portion of the video through Hiya's AI Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave it an authenticity score of two out of 100, noting that the voice was likely a deepfake.
We also ran the clip through Hive Moderation's detector, which noted that it was likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows Sonia Gandhi's memoir being sold at a second-hand street book stall in Mumbai.
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