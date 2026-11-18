A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Special Director General (SDG) Sandeep Khirwar saying that the bodies of the two deceased SPO personnel were transported in a dumper truck.
What did he say?: In the video, Sandeep Khirwar says,
All military trucks and vehicles in the area were occupied, so we had no choice but to transport the bodies of our two martyred SPO personnel in a dumper truck. But the real issue is not whether they were transported in a dumper or a garbage truck. Their families received the bodies of their loved ones. What more could they possibly want?
What is it about?: The remains of two missing special police officers (SPOs) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police were found dead with bullet wounds in Kishtwar.
They were found on , a day after they went missing.
How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search and couldn't find any credible sources sharing it or reporting on it.
Next, we ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a report by ANI with the same visuals.
The report shows the SDG of CRPF J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar, speaking about the two SPOs who lost their lives.
He says that "every loss of life to any jawan in the security forces is a huge loss to all of us," and that the the families of the late officers will get justice.
There was no mention of the bodies being transported in a dumper truck.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through an AI detector, Hive Moderation, which flagged it as 98.8 percent likely to have AI-generated speech.
We also ran the video through Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, and it flagged the audio as AI.
Clarification by CRPF, Srinagar Sector: The official account of CRPF, Srinagar Sector, replied to one of the users sharing the viral video, stating the claim is false and that the video was digitally manipulated.
While there are reports about their bodies being transported to their native village on a dumper truck, such as this one by NDTV, the CRPF SDG did not say so himself.
Conclusion: The video of Sandeep Khirwar stating the bodies were transported in a dumper truck is a deepfake.
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