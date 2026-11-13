Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Fire in Canada Was Not Caused Due to Diwali Celebrations

No, This Fire in Canada Was Not Caused Due to Diwali Celebrations

Three minors have been arrested for arson in connection to this fire.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video from Milton, Canada is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a fire caused due to Diwali celebrations.</p></div>
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A video from Milton, Canada is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a fire caused due to Diwali celebrations.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a block of buildings on fire is being widely shared on social media as a video from Milton in Canada's Ontario.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that the fire in question had started due to Diwali celebrations.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the blaze has nothing to do with Diwali.

  • Local police said that three minors had been arrested on arson charges in connection to the fire.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a Facebook post which shared similar visuals.

  • They said that they saw a big fire in Milton, Ontario on 8 November 2026, after getting "a few messages about a bunch of fellows setting fires and posting them online."

  • A keyword search for 'milton fire' led us to a news report by CBC, which noted that the fire had started at an abandoned building on Main Street E around 6:30 pm.

  • The report added that after investigating the fire, Halton Police had arrested three teenagers, charging them with arson and 'Break and Enter'.

  • The city's Fire Chief Peter Gatto said that there was no person inside the building during the incident, and that the estimated damage because of the fire had not been assessed.

  • Another Canadian news outlet CP24 reported on 9 November that the origin of the fire was suspicious, and that the identities of the accused would not be released due to their age.

  • The organisation also published a video report carrying a statement by Halston Police Constable Jeff Dillon.

  • We also came across the press release that the Halston Police released on their official website, announcing the incident, charges, and arrests, encouraging those with more information to contact the authorities.

(Source: Halston Police/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A video of a fire started by arson in Canada's Milton is being shared with the false claim that the fire started due to Diwali firecrackers.

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