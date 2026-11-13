No, This Fire in Canada Was Not Caused Due to Diwali Celebrations

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a Facebook post which shared similar visuals.
They said that they saw a big fire in Milton, Ontario on 8 November 2026, after getting "a few messages about a bunch of fellows setting fires and posting them online."
A keyword search for 'milton fire' led us to a news report by CBC, which noted that the fire had started at an abandoned building on Main Street E around 6:30 pm.
The report added that after investigating the fire, Halton Police had arrested three teenagers, charging them with arson and 'Break and Enter'.
The city's Fire Chief Peter Gatto said that there was no person inside the building during the incident, and that the estimated damage because of the fire had not been assessed.
Another Canadian news outlet CP24 reported on 9 November that the origin of the fire was suspicious, and that the identities of the accused would not be released due to their age.
The organisation also published a video report carrying a statement by Halston Police Constable Jeff Dillon.
We also came across the press release that the Halston Police released on their official website, announcing the incident, charges, and arrests, encouraging those with more information to contact the authorities.
Conclusion: A video of a fire started by arson in Canada's Milton is being shared with the false claim that the fire started due to Diwali firecrackers.
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