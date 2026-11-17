How did we find out the truth?: We started by looking for details of the benefits given to MPs on the Parliament's official website.

This looked at three separate documents outlining benefits, allowances, salaries, amenities, and pensions for MPs, and can be read in detail here, here, and here.

With respect to air and rail travel, one of the documents detailed the provisions in two situations -- the first being if the member was travelling to attend a session of the Parliament, and the second gave details for travel otherwise.