WebQoof Recap: Of False Claims About MP Elections, Casualties in Gaza & More

WebQoof Recap: Here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
(Source: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
From misinformation around the ongoing Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly elections to a video of Bollywood actor Kajol and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A video showing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting Hindu seers to campaign on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming MP Assembly elections is going viral on social media.
However, it is an altered video. The original video is from 2020 when Chouhan discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with saints and seers.
We found no reports about Chouhan asking the seers to support the BJP for the elections.
A video showing people attempting to escape from inside a hospital, where gunfire can be heard in the background, has gone viral on social media.
The video is being associated with the Israeli military's attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on 14 November.
A video of actor Kajol purportedly 'changing clothes' on camera is being shared on social media.
The viral video is a deepfake.
As Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on 17 November, a video has come to light showing Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav waving to a large crowd at a rally.
Those sharing it have claimed that the video is from the SP's recent rally in the Niwari district of MP.
However, this video is not recent and dates back to 2021. It shows Yadav attending the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra held by the party for the 2022 UP Assembly elections.
A video circulating on social media shows a man, who appears to be injured, getting up when a woman approaches him. The video is being shared to suggest that the man was 'faking injuries.'
However, the viral claim is false. Firstly, the video was recorded at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip.
The man was comforting his mother and was overheard assuring her that he was alright. The mention of the word camera has not been not made in the video.
Additionally, visible injuries can be observed on the man's hand and chest.
