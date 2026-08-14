WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Jharkhand Protests, Deepfakes & More

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From several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated social media accounts sharing fake claims surrounding the Jharkhand protests to a deepfake of journalist Ravish Kumar 'exposing' Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
Sharing a video of a woman being held down and manhandled by police personnel, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated social media accounts, as well as former Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri, claimed that it showed visuals of the lady being mistreated amid the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand.
But the claim is false, as the video predates the Jharkhand protests and shows visuals from Bihar.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a Muslim man trying to disguise himself by wearing a bhagwa cloth and stealing a mobile from a Hindu girl.
However, the claim is false, as the video does not have any communal angle.
Read our fact-check here.
A video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show Indian journalist Ravish Kumar 'exposing' Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke. The video shows Kumar calling out Dipke for not joining the protests in Jharkhand and for using typhoid as an excuse.
However, the video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Kumar criticising Dipke.
Read our fact-check here.
Scammers are now using the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to impersonate Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, contacting people over "rejected" forms or mistakes in the self-enumeration documents.
These scams work by scaring citizens into handing over their sensitive banking details, or pushing them to download suspicious files on their smartphones.
Read our fact-check here.
A video was shared on the internet, claiming to show a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan being beaten by Kanwariyas at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.
However, the claim is misleading. While the incident did take place in Mirzapur, the video is not recent, and it happened in 2025.
Read our fact-check here.
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