Old Video of a CRPF Jawan Being Beaten by Kanwariyas Shared as a Recent One

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A video was shared on the internet, claiming to show a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan getting beaten by Kanwariyas at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.
The post is captioned, "A shocking incident at Mirzapur Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage after a viral video showed a CRPF jawan being assaulted by a group of Kanwariyas in broad daylight. According to police, the altercation reportedly began over an argument while purchasing train tickets (sic)."
Is it true?: The claim is misleading. While the incident did take place in Mirzapur, the video is not recent, and it happened in 2025.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found several reports published in 2025 that shared the same visuals.
According to the report by The Times of India, three kanwariyas were arrested for assaulting a CRPF jawan during a fight over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station.
The report was published on .
We found an article by News18, published on 19, that also reported on the same incident.
According to the report, seven kanwariyas were arrested for brutally thrashing a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.
Violence during Kanwar 2026: There have been numerous incidents of violence by Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026.
There were incidents such as the vandalism of a pickup truck in Muzaffarnagar and a school van in Lucknow, multiple attacks on Muslim men and several other similar attacks of violence.
Conclusion: The claim is misleading as the video is not recent and the incident took place in 2025.
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