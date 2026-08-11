Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of a CRPF Jawan Being Beaten by Kanwariyas Shared as a Recent One

Old Video of a CRPF Jawan Being Beaten by Kanwariyas Shared as a Recent One

While there are been several instances of violence by Kanwariyas this year, the viral video is old.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video&nbsp;was shared on the internet, falsely claiming to&nbsp;show a CRPF jawan getting beaten by Kanwariyas at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
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A video was shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a CRPF jawan getting beaten by Kanwariyas at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video was shared on the internet, claiming to show a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan getting beaten by Kanwariyas at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.

  • The post is captioned, "A shocking incident at Mirzapur Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage after a viral video showed a CRPF jawan being assaulted by a group of Kanwariyas in broad daylight. According to police, the altercation reportedly began over an argument while purchasing train tickets (sic)."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Is it true?: The claim is misleading. While the incident did take place in Mirzapur, the video is not recent, and it happened in 2025.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as One Showing Mistreatment of Muslims in Nepal

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found several reports published in 2025 that shared the same visuals.

  • According to the report by The Times of India, three kanwariyas were arrested for assaulting a CRPF jawan during a fight over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station.

  • The report was published on 20 July 2025.

The report was published by The Times of India. 

(Source: The Times of India/Screenshot)

  • We found an article by News18, published on 19 July 2025, that also reported on the same incident.

  • According to the report, seven kanwariyas were arrested for brutally thrashing a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.

The report was published by News18. 

(Source: News18/Screenshot)

Violence during Kanwar 2026: There have been numerous incidents of violence by Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026.

  • There were incidents such as the vandalism of a pickup truck in Muzaffarnagar and a school van in Lucknow, multiple attacks on Muslim men and several other similar attacks of violence.

Conclusion: The claim is misleading as the video is not recent and the incident took place in 2025.

Also ReadBTS Video From Short Film Falsely Shared as ‘Girl Child Abandoned in Nashik'

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