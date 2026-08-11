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Old Video of a CRPF Jawan Being Beaten by Kanwariyas Shared as a Recent One

While there are been several instances of violence by Kanwariyas this year, the viral video is old.

Anika K
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WebQoof
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A video was shared on the internet, claiming to show a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan getting beaten by Kanwariyas at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.

  • The post is captioned, "A shocking incident at Mirzapur Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage after a viral video showed a CRPF jawan being assaulted by a group of Kanwariyas in broad daylight. According to police, the altercation reportedly began over an argument while purchasing train tickets (sic)."

Is it true?: The claim is misleading. While the incident did take place in Mirzapur, the video is not recent, and it happened in 2025.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found several reports published in 2025 that shared the same visuals.

  • According to the report by The Times of India, three kanwariyas were arrested for assaulting a CRPF jawan during a fight over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station.

  • The report was published on 20 July 2025.

  • We found an article by News18, published on 19 July 2025, that also reported on the same incident.

  • According to the report, seven kanwariyas were arrested for brutally thrashing a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station, Uttar Pradesh.

Violence during Kanwar 2026: There have been numerous incidents of violence by Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026.

  • There were incidents such as the vandalism of a pickup truck in Muzaffarnagar and a school van in Lucknow, multiple attacks on Muslim men and several other similar attacks of violence.

Conclusion: The claim is misleading as the video is not recent and the incident took place in 2025.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Kanwar Yatra   CRPF jawan   Webqoof 

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