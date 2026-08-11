Video of Sisters Catching Mobile Thief in MP Shared With False Communal Claim

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a Muslim man trying to disguise himself by wearing a bhagwa cloth and stealing a mobile from a Hindu girl.
According to the caption, the incident happened on in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where two students chased down and beat a man who snatched a mobile from one of them.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video does not have any communal angle.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a news report that shared the same video.
The article by The Free Press Journal, published on , reports that two sisters from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior chased down a mobile snatcher who tried to flee after stealing one of their phones.
They chased him down on their scooter, knocked down his bike and helped the police catch him.
According to the report, the suspect is named Manpreet from Punjab.
After running a keyword search, we found an article by Aaj Tak, reporting on the same incident.
According to the report, two sisters from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district chased down a criminal who fled after stealing their mobile phone.
The report states that during the interrogation, the accused was identified as Manpreet, who is a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab.
ETV Bharat reports that the Station-in-charge of Padav Police Station, Gwalior, Shailendra Bhargav, said that the accused's name is Manpreet.
None of the articles mentions any communal angle to the incident.
We also found a post on Instagram by user india_today_mp, in which a police officer confirms the accused is Manpreet Singh.
We spoke to one of the officials at the Police Headquarters in Gwalior, who confirmed that there is no communal angle to the incident.
Conclusion: The claim is false as the video does not have any communal angle.
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