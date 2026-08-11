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Video of Sisters Catching Mobile Thief in MP Shared With False Communal Claim

Gwalior police confirmed that a false communal angle was being added to the case.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a Muslim man trying to disguise himself by wearing a bhagwa cloth and stealing a mobile from a Hindu girl. 

  • According to the caption, the incident happened on 8 August in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where two students chased down and beat a man who snatched a mobile from one of them.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video does not have any communal angle.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a news report that shared the same video.

  • The article by The Free Press Journal, published on 9 August, reports that two sisters from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior chased down a mobile snatcher who tried to flee after stealing one of their phones.

  • They chased him down on their scooter, knocked down his bike and helped the police catch him.

  • According to the report, the suspect is named Manpreet from Punjab.

  • After running a keyword search, we found an article by Aaj Tak, reporting on the same incident.

  • According to the report, two sisters from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district chased down a criminal who fled after stealing their mobile phone.

  • The report states that during the interrogation, the accused was identified as Manpreet, who is a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab.

  • ETV Bharat reports that the Station-in-charge of Padav Police Station, Gwalior, Shailendra Bhargav, said that the accused's name is Manpreet.

  • None of the articles mentions any communal angle to the incident.

  • We also found a post on Instagram by user india_today_mp, in which a police officer confirms the accused is Manpreet Singh.

  • We spoke to one of the officials at the Police Headquarters in Gwalior, who confirmed that there is no communal angle to the incident.

Conclusion: The claim is false as the video does not have any communal angle.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Gwalior   Webqoof   Communal Claim 

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