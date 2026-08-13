Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of PM Modi Interacting With Congress Leaders Shared as a Recent One

Old Video of PM Modi Interacting With Congress Leaders Shared as a Recent One

We found out that the video dates back to March 2025.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being widely shared, falsely claiming to show PM Narendra Modi interacting with INC leaders&nbsp;Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule's daughter.</p></div>
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A video is being widely shared, falsely claiming to show PM Narendra Modi interacting with INC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule's daughter.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule's daughter.

  • The official social media account of The Times of India also shared the video with a similar claim.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video dates back to at least March 2025. It doesn't show an incident from Supriya Sule's daughter's wedding reception.

Also ReadAI-Altered Video of Ravish Kumar ‘Exposing’ CJP & Abhijeet Dipke Shared as Real

How did we find out?: We divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran reverse image searches on some of them using Google Lens and found several posts from May that shared the same visuals.

  • An Instagram user, Bureaucrats Magazine, shared the same video on 28 May 2026 with the caption "PM Narendra Modi enquired about the well-being of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi." (translated from Hindi to English)

The video was posted in May 2026. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Dynamite News Hindi shared the same video on 28 May 2026 with the caption, "PM Modi asks Priyanka Gandhi about her well-being, video goes viral. (translated from Hindi to English)

The video was shared in May, 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We also found an Instagram post uploaded on 19 March 2025, which included the same visuals.

  • According to the caption, the video shows the 'Aashirwad Ceremony' of Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sons, Kartikey and Kunal.

The post from March 2025. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We also observed that the clothes PM Modi was wearing in the visuals from the wedding reception do not match the ones he's wearing in the video shared with the claim.

(Source: WION/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and unrelated to the recent wedding of Supriya Sule's daughter.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show CJP's Abhijeet Dipke With Jharkhand Congress President? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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