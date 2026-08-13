SIR Brings in a New Type of Scam: Here’s What It Is and How You Can Spot It

Scammers are now using the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to impersonate Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, contacting people over "rejected" forms or mistakes in the self-enumeration documents.
Ever since the process began, reports about people being scammed out of their hard-earned money started emerging. A Bengaluru techie lost nearly 3.5 lakh rupees and a senior citizen from Pune lost over 4 lakh rupees —both were told that their form had mistakes.
These scams work by scaring citizens into handing over their sensitive banking details, or pushing them to download suspicious files on their smartphones.
Here is a closer look at how this new fraud works, how you can spot it, and what you can do if you face it.
SIR Form Verification Scam: Fake Election Officials
Fined or contacted about an error in your self enumeration form? Scammers are exploiting the ongoing voter roll revisions to panic citizens with claims that their SIR form has been rejected or that their details don't match the electoral records.
Modus Operandi
Unsolicited Fraud Call: You receive a call from an unknown number where the caller says there are an ECI official, a Booth Level Officer (BLO), or part of the voter list verification team. They inform you that there is a discrepancy in your details, such as a mismatch in your father's name between your voter ID and SIR form, or that your form has been rejected.
The WhatsApp Trap: The caller offers to "help" resolve the issue immediately to prevent your name from being removed from the voter list or flagged on the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Dead, and Others) list. They send a link or a fake app (APK file) via WhatsApp, or a link to a form to rectify the error, claiming it is an official verification form.
Nominal Fee Trick: Upon filling out the fake form, the portal prompts you to pay a nominal processing fee (such as ₹5) via net banking or your credit/debit card to lower your suspicion.
Credential Harvesting: If you choose net banking, the fraudulent site asks for your bank login ID and password. If you switch to card payment, it demands your card number, validity date, CVV, and eventually your ATM PIN or an OTP.
Funds Siphoned: Using your credentials or through remote access software bundled with fake apps, the scammers execute high-value unauthorised transactions within minutes.
Red Flags
Notices and Links via WhatsApp: The ECI never conducts official voter verification or sends form update links via WhatsApp or third-party messaging apps.
Demands for Fee Payment: Official SIR form submission, correction, and voter registration updates are completely free of charge. Any request for a processing fee (even as low as ₹5) is a definitive sign of fraud.
Requests for Banking Details or ATM PINs: No government official or election officer will ever ask for bank login credentials, card details, CVVs, or ATM PINs.
Unsolicited Calls About ASDDO Lists: Calls pressuring you with threats of immediate removal from the voter roll unless you update details over the phone or click a link.
APK Downloads: Messages asking you to download .apk files directly to your phone.
What To Do
Verify Only via Official Channels: If you receive a call or alert regarding your SIR form or voter card, ignore any links provided. Verify your voter details directly on the official ECI portal at voters.eci.gov.in, through the official Voter Helpline App (on Android and iOS), or by contacting your local Booth Level Officer (BLO) in person.
Refuse and Disconnect: Immediately disconnect calls asking for personal or financial information. Never download third-party apps or click links sent by unknown senders.
Act Quickly If Details Were Shared: If you entered any financial details, contact your bank immediately to block your credit/debit card, freeze net banking access, and request a replacement card.
Report the Scam: Report the fraudulent number and website immediately on the Sanchar Saathi portal (sancharsaathi.gov.in), register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in), or call the cybercrime helpline at 1930.
Spread Awareness: Inform your friends, family, and community group, especially senior citizens who are frequently targeted, about this SIR verification scam.
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