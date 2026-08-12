Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Altered Video of Ravish Kumar ‘Exposing’ CJP & Abhijeet Dipke Shared as Real

AI-Altered Video of Ravish Kumar ‘Exposing’ CJP & Abhijeet Dipke Shared as Real

We found out that the video is AI-altered.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being widely shared, falsely claiming to show Ravish Kumar 'exposing' CJP and its founder&nbsp;Abhijeet Dipke.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is being widely shared, falsely claiming to show Ravish Kumar 'exposing' CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show Indian journalist Ravish Kumar 'exposing' Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke

  • The video shows Kumar calling out Dipke for not joining the protests in Jharkhand and for using typhoid as an excuse.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Kumar criticising Dipke. 

Also ReadDoes This Video Show CJP's Abhijeet Dipke With Jharkhand Congress President? No!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources that shared it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.

Here is the result of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter. 

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 98 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. 

(Source: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector /Screenshot)

  • We went through Ravish Kumar's official YouTube account and found two videos in which he is wearing the same clothes as in the claim video, with similar framing.

  • The first video shows Ravish Kumar speaking about the newly appointed Union Minister of Education, Pralhad Joshi.

The original YouTube video. 

(Source: Youtube/Screenshot)

  • The second video is about Rahul Gandhi questioning Amit Shah regarding the violence during the CJP protests in Delhi and the latter's silence on the issue.

  • However, there is no mention of Dipke not joining Jharkhand protests in either of these videos.

The original YouTube video. 

(Source: Youtube/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Ravish Kumar criticising Abhijeet Dipke. 

Also ReadOld Video of a CRPF Jawan Being Beaten by Kanwariyas Shared as a Recent One

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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