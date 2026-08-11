Video of Sisters Catching Mobile Thief in MP Shared With False Communal Claim

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a news report that shared the same video.

The article by The Free Press Journal, published on 9 August , reports that two sisters from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior chased down a mobile snatcher who tried to flee after stealing one of their phones.

They chased him down on their scooter, knocked down his bike and helped the police catch him.