AI-Altered Video of Ravish Kumar ‘Exposing’ CJP & Abhijeet Dipke Shared as Real

A video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show Indian journalist Ravish Kumar 'exposing' Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The video shows Kumar calling out Dipke for not joining the protests in Jharkhand and for using typhoid as an excuse.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources that shared it.
Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 98 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
We went through Ravish Kumar's official YouTube account and found two videos in which he is wearing the same clothes as in the claim video, with similar framing.
The first video shows Ravish Kumar speaking about the newly appointed Union Minister of Education, Pralhad Joshi.
The second video is about Rahul Gandhi questioning Amit Shah regarding the violence during the CJP protests in Delhi and the latter's silence on the issue.
However, there is no mention of Dipke not joining Jharkhand protests in either of these videos.
Conclusion: The video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Ravish Kumar criticising Abhijeet Dipke.
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