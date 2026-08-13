SIR Brings in a New Type of Scam: Here’s What It Is and How You Can Spot It

Scammers are now using the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to impersonate Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, contacting people over "rejected" forms or mistakes in the self-enumeration documents.

Ever since the process began, reports about people being scammed out of their hard-earned money started emerging. A Bengaluru techie lost nearly 3.5 lakh rupees and a senior citizen from Pune lost over 4 lakh rupees —both were told that their form had mistakes.

These scams work by scaring citizens into handing over their sensitive banking details, or pushing them to download suspicious files on their smartphones.

Here is a closer look at how this new fraud works, how you can spot it, and what you can do if you face it.