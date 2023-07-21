Fake List of Politicians and Actors Linked to Yakub Memon's Mercy Petition

More information about Memon's petitions: According to a report shared by The Caravan, there were six stages of litigation for Memon's case.

These included the original appeal, a review petition, a second review petition, a curative petition, a writ petition challenging the warrant of execution of death sentence and proceedings to re-determine this writ petition.

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) Court firsr sentenced Memon to death in 2007, but his brother Suleman filed a mercy petition with the President of India, which was rejected in April 2014.

Memon went on to file a review petition that the Supreme Court dismissed on 9 April 2015.

He then filed a curative petition on 22 May 2015, which got dismissed on 21 July 2015.

Later on, he submitted a mercy petition to the governor of Maharashtra on 22 July 2015, and one to the president of India on 29 July 2015.

Here, the three-judge bench decided on the challenge against Memon and he was hanged on 30 July 2015.