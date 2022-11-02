Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Here’s Why He Is the Most Sorted Actor in Showbiz

Shah Rukh has always been vocal about the importance of secularism in the country and the need to preserve the freedom of speech. As the son of a freedom fighter, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, Shah Rukh has always kept the ideas of secularism alive in his own life.

Having married a Punjabi Hindu woman, Shah Rukh makes sure that he celebrates Hindu festivals as much enthusiasm as he celebrates Eid and not just that, he ensures that his children also live by the ideas of secularism and respect all religions.