Podcast | Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Why He is the Best & Worst for Bollywood

In this episode of Do I Like It, I discuss the impact of Aamir Khan on Bollywood, focusing on both the positive and negative aspects of his contributions. While his films like 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par received critical acclaim for addressing pressing social issues, his performances in movies like Ghajini and Mela were heavily criticized.

Aamir's perfectionism and control over his films have been both a blessing and a curse, leading to delays in production and increased costs. While there are varying perspectives on whether he is the best or worst thing to happen to Bollywood, there is no denying his influence on Indian cinema. Tune in and listen till the end.