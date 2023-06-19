No, This Image Does Not Show Surpiya Shrinate With Dawood Ibrahim

Fact-check: An image of Dawood Ibrahim with journalist, Sheela Bhatt, is being shared with a false claim that it shows him with Congress Spokersperson, Supriya Shrinate.
A photograph showing fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim at the office table with a woman sitting opposite to him is going viral on social media.
The claim states that the image shows former journalist and current Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posing with Ibrahim.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image which led us to a tweet shared by Sheela Bhatt, a journalist.
Bhatt's tweet stated that this photograph was clicked in Pearl Building, Dubai in 1987 when she interviewed Dawood.
She also shared another tweet which mentioned that her interviews with Dawood were cover pages of her magazine, Abhiyaan and of The Illustrated Weekly.
We also check social media platforms of Shrinate and did not find any mention of this picture.
Moreover, Shrinate was born in 1977, making her only ten years old when this viral image of Ibrahim and Bhatt was clicked.
We have also reached out to Shrinate and Bhatt for their quotes, the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: An image of Dawood Ibrahim with journalist, Sheela Bhatt, is being shared with a false claim that it shows him with Congress Spokersperson, Supriya Shrinate.
